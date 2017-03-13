Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

FILE PHOTO: An oil tank is seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/File Photo

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked Saudi Arabia's King Salman to support the listing of Saudi state oil giant Aramco shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a Japanese senior government official said on Monday.

King Salman said that the kingdom would look into the request because he wants Japanese investors to buy Aramco shares, the official said after the two leaders met.

Bourses in Asia and elsewhere are vying to win the $100 billion listing.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; writing by Malcolm Foster; editing by Louise Heavens)