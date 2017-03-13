European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked Saudi Arabia's King Salman to support the listing of Saudi state oil giant Aramco shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a Japanese senior government official said on Monday.
King Salman said that the kingdom would look into the request because he wants Japanese investors to buy Aramco shares, the official said after the two leaders met.
Bourses in Asia and elsewhere are vying to win the $100 billion listing.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; writing by Malcolm Foster; editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.