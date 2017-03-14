TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp Chairman Masayoshi Son will meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo, a person briefed on the matter said, as the kingdom and the Japanese tech and investment firm proceed with plans to create a $100 billion technology-investment fund.

The source did not have further details on the meeting between the billionaire entrepreneur investor and the king, who is on a state visit to Japan this week.

The Saudi embassy did not immediately respond to a telephone request for comment.

Saudi Arabia and SoftBank agreed in October to pursue the SoftBank Vision Fund, which would be one of the world's largest private-equity investors and a potential kingpin in the industry.

