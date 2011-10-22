WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Saturday expressed his "great regret" at the death of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Sultan and noted the important role that Sultan had played in cementing ties between the two nations.

"He was a strong supporter of the deep and enduring partnership between our two countries forged almost seven decades ago," Obama said in a statement, adding that he had been "a valued friend of the United States."

Sultan, whose age was officially given as 80, died in New York of colon cancer early on Saturday Saudi time. He had been defense minister since 1962 and was made crown prince in 2005.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Vicki Allen)