Oil surplus or scarcity? Shale makes it even harder to predict
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
PARIS Saudi Arabia will maintain its oil market share and the idea that it would cut production, while other countries increase it is "not a realistic one," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Saturday.
"Our view is market forces determine the price of oil and we will maintain our market share and markets will recover," he told a group of journalists in Paris.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.