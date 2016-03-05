Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Adel al-Jubeir looks on during a ministerial meeting regarding the Islamic State group in Rome, Italy, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A driver waits to fill his car with fuel at a petrol station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

PARIS Saudi Arabia will maintain its oil market share and the idea that it would cut production, while other countries increase it is "not a realistic one," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Saturday.

"Our view is market forces determine the price of oil and we will maintain our market share and markets will recover," he told a group of journalists in Paris.

