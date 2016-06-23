Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
DUBAI Oil markets are improving as supply and demand are almost balancing, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said in comments aired on Thursday.
"We see that the market has returned into balance. Supply and demand are almost equal," Khalid al-Falih told Saudi-owned Arabiya television.
"The markets have started to improve in response to this balance," he said.
Falih is in the United States accompanying Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit aimed at repairing frayed relations with Washington and to promote an economic transformation plan to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.