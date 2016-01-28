DUBAI OPEC Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia are willing to cooperate for any action to stabilize the oil market, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate said on Thursday.

"OPEC Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia are willing to cooperate," the delegate said. He also said the door is open and all possibilities are there.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saudi Arabia had proposed that oil-producing countries cut oil production by up to 5 percent each in order to support weak oil prices.

