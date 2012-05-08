Oil gains as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday as investors showed record confidence in prices rising further, though gains were capped by the prospect of faster growth in U.S. oil production.
TOKYO Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will satisfy its customers needs whatever they are, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday.
Naimi, on a visit to Tokyo, was asked if Saudi Arabia has increased its oil supply to Japan. He told reporters: "You have to ask the Japanese."
He added, "We will always satisfy our customers requests, whatever the request is."
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes dropped in January on a shortage of inventory in the Midwest and West regions, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is running a new price-comparison test in at least 1,200 U.S. stores and squeezing packaged goods suppliers in a bid to close a pricing gap with German-based discount grocery chain Aldi and other U.S. rivals like Kroger Co , according to four sources familiar with the moves.