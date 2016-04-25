RIYADH/DUBAI Saudi Arabia's new "Vision 2030" reform plan will not require major spending but will involve restructuring, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview, adding that spending on infrastructure projects would continue.

Prince Mohammed added that the government would restructure the Housing Ministry to help more citizens buy homes, said subsidies should not go to the rich, and said he aimed to reduce unemployment among Saudi nationals to 7 percent from 11.6 percent.

(Reporting By Katie Paul, Andrew Torchia and Angus McDowall)