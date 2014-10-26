UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
RIYADH Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups and the Gulf's largest listed company, reported a 4.5 percent drop in third-quarter net income on Sunday, missing analysts' forecasts.
It earned 6.18 billion riyals ($1.65 billion) in the quarter, compared to 6.47 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, SABIC reported in a bourse statement.
SABIC, which is 70 percent state-owned, attributed the fall in profits to a drop in sales and other income, although its cost of financing was lower.
Earnings were below the average forecast of nine analysts polled by Reuters, who had predicted a quarterly profit of 6.63 billion riyals.
The company's results are closely tied to global economic growth because its products - plastics, fertilisers and metals - are used extensively in construction, agriculture, industry and the manufacturing of consumer goods.
SABIC chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said in July that the outlook for petrochemical demand over the next three years was positive and there was room for prices to rise.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.