DUBAI Saudi Arabia on Saturday summoned the Iranian ambassador in Riyadh and conveyed a strong protest against Iran's "hostile" remarks on executions carried out by the kingdom, the state news agency SPA said.

The ministry expressed "the kingdom's astonishment and its utter rejection of these hostile statements, which it deemed a blatant intervention in the kingdom's affairs", SPA said.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)