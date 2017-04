DUBAI Seminary students marched through the Iranian holy city of Qom on Saturday to protest against Saudi Arabia's execution of prominent Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, the Mehr news agency said.

Mehr showed a photograph of dozens of men, some of them in the robes and turbans of Iran's Shi'ite Muslim clergy, marching through the seminary city holding up pictures of the dissident Saudi cleric.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)