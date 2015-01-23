WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will lead a delegation on a trip to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to pay respects in the aftermath of King Abdullah's death, Biden said in a statement.

"King Abdullah’s death is a great loss for his country ... I always appreciated his frankness, his sense of history, his pride in his efforts to move his country forward, and his steadfast belief in the U.S.-Saudi relationship," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"In the coming days, I will be leading a presidential delegation representing the United States to pay our respects and offer condolences to King Abdullah’s family and nation," he said.

