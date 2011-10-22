DUBAI The death of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Sultan puts the spotlight on an untested system of succession set up by King Abdullah in 2006 to ensure stability in the world's top oil exporter.

With turmoil engulfing other Arab powers, Saudi Arabia's aging leadership stands as a force of continuity at the head of a country that holds more than a fifth of the world's crude oil.

"The stability of Saudi Arabia is more important than ever," said Turad al-Amri, a political analyst in Saudi Arabia. "All the countries around it are crumbling. The balance of power is changing in the Middle East."

This year the leaders of Egypt, Libya and Tunisia have fallen while those of Syria and Yemen are fighting uprisings.

By contrast Saudi Arabia, the United States' top ally in the Gulf, remains relatively stable but its five-year-old Allegiance Council has not had to decide any successions until now.

In the past, who should become crown prince was determined in secret by the king and a small coterie of powerful princes. Under the new rules, the Allegiance Council representing each branch of the al-Saud family should vote to approve King Abdullah's nominated heir.

That choice is most likely to be the veteran Interior Minister Prince Nayef, who was named second deputy prime minister in 2009, a job usually given to the third-in-line to the throne. [nL07390270]

"The succession will be orderly," said Asaad al-Shamlan, a professor of political science in Riyadh. "The point of reference will be the ruling of the Allegiance Council. It seems to me most likely Nayef will be chosen. If he becomes crown prince, I don't expect much immediate change."

King Abdullah is in his late 80s and had back surgery in Riyadh on Monday. He was later shown on state television in apparently good health chatting with princes around his hospital bed.

Nayef has taken a more prominent role in recent years, deputizing for the king and crown prince when they have been absent from the kingdom for medical treatment.

When King Abdullah had the surgery last week, Nayef took his place in the weekly cabinet meeting, and when Muslim leaders arrived for the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca last year, Nayef stood on the runway to greet them off the plane.

Nayef's emergence as the most active senior member of the ruling family has caused liberal Saudi Arabians some disquiet, due to his reputation as a conservative with close ties to the powerful clergy of the kingdom's austere Wahhabi school of Islam.

However, it is possible that as king, Nayef may be more likely to move toward the center ground of a political system that prizes consensus -- meaning the slow process of economic and social reforms initiated by Abdullah might continue.

"We have to bear in mind that Abdullah was viewed much like Nayef when he became crown prince -- as very religious and not pro-Western -- and he turned out to be a reformer," said Robert Jordan, the U.S. ambassador to Riyadh from 2001-03.

"I know Nayef and his son, and there could be some surprises if Nayef becomes king," he added.

ALLEGIANCE

To outsiders, the al-Saud family's succession process often appears forbiddingly opaque. But behind the gilt doors of Riyadh palaces, the most senior princes in a family of thousands have long sketched out the next steps in a complex dance of power.

Unlike in European monarchies, the line of royal succession does not move directly from father to eldest son, but has passed down a line of brothers born to the kingdom's founder King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, who died in 1953.

So far, five brothers have become kings and around 20 are still alive, but only a few of those are thought realistic candidates to rule the country where Islam was born more than 14 centuries ago. Some have already been passed over or renounced their claims to rule.

The Allegiance Council has 34 princely members who each represent a family of a son of King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, and can cast one vote each to choose the next heir to the throne.

King Abdullah will nominate a new crown prince for approval, but the council has the power to reject his choice in favor of its own candidate.

"The system has worked well in the past but there are new challenges," said Khaled al-Maeena, editor at large of the English language daily Arab News said a few days before Sultan's death. "But even 10 years down the line it will go smoothly. This is a hallmark of the al-Saud."

GRANDSONS

The most powerful bloc within the ranks of the ruling family is thought to comprise the sons born to Ibn Saud by his favorite wife Hassa bint Ahmed al-Sudairi. The so-called "Sudairi Seven" included King Fahd and Prince Sultan as well as Prince Nayef and Riyadh Governor Prince Salman.

However, to many analysts the main question is what will happen when the succession moves beyond the sons of Ibn Saud to one of his grandsons. That decision might not be made for a decade or more, but outside observers already see the emergence of a handful of contenders who appear better qualified to rule than their cousins.

There are no formal rules on how the transition of generations will be made, other than through Abdullah's Allegiance Council. But any candidate would need broad support among the family as well as a strong record of political experience.

That might point to one of the Sudairis, such as King Fahd's son Mohammed, who is governor of the Eastern Province, Sultan's son Khaled, who is deputy defense minister and led Saudi forces during the 1991 Gulf War, or Nayef's son Mohammed, who as deputy interior minister was partly responsible for the successful suppression of an al Qaeda uprising six years ago.

Another potential candidate among the third generation of the al-Saud is Prince Khaled al-Faisal, son of the former King Faisal and well regarded governor of Mecca Province, one of the most prestigious jobs in the country.

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, the son of the present king, has inherited his father's position as head of the Saudi Arabian National Guard, a military unit that stands separate to the ordinary armed forces and defends against the risk of coups d'etat.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Sami Aboudi and David Stamp)