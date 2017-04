U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

DUBAI U.S. President Barack Obama called Saudi King Salman on Tuesday, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

SPA said the leaders had discussed "bilateral relations, the situation in the region, in addition to developments in the regional and international arenas".

The brief report did not elaborate further.

