WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday Saudi King Salman requested that President Barack Obama meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said during their meeting on Friday Obama and al-Jubeir discussed the fight against the Islamic State and the humanitarian crises in Yemen and Syria.

