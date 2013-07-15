RIYADH Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 2290.SE said on Sunday its second-quarter net profit grew 3.2 percent on an annual basis to 671 million riyals ($179 million) due to lower financial charges, despite a fall in its sales.

The company, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE, one of the world's largest petrochemical companies, said gross profit had fallen by 2.1 percent in the same period.

However, while sales were lower than a year ago, they were higher than in the first quarter of this year, Yansab said in a bourse statement.

(This story corrects the abbreviated company name throughout to Yansab from Yanpet)

(Reporting By Angus McDowall)