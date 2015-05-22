DOHA Cross border rocket attacks launched from inside Yemen have killed two people and wounded five others in southern Saudi Arabia over the last 24 hours, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

It quoted a Civil Defence official in the southwestern province of Jizan as saying that a child was killed and three other children were wounded on Friday in the al-Tawal region.

A rocket attack on Thursday killed one citizen and wounded three others in al Hosn village, the agency reported earlier.

Al Masira TV channel, run by the Houthi fighters being targeted by a Saudi-led campaign of air strikes, broadcast footage earlier this week which it said showed Houthi fighters entering a Saudi border post after being fired on by Saudi tanks and helicopters.

