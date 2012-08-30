Hydraulic and electronic components manufacturer Sauer-Danfoss Inc SHS.N said Chief Executive Sven Ruder has resigned, effective October 5, and named Eric Alstrom as the new CEO.

Alstrom comes from Benteler Automotive, a division of the German conglomerate Benteler Group. He worked for General Motors (GM.N) in the United States, Asia and Europe earlier.

Alstrom will join Sauer-Danfoss on September 10 as co-president and co-CEO and will be located in Neumunster, Germany, the company said.

Shares of the company, which makes engineered hydraulic and electronic systems for mobile equipment, were down marginally at $38.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(This story corrects descriptor in paragraph 1 to say the company is a hydraulic and electronic components manufacturer, not a mobile-equipment maker)

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)