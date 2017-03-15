European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Savanna Energy Services Corp (SVY.TO) said it accepted a higher offer from fellow Canadian oilfield services provider Western Energy Services (WRG.TO), while again rejecting a hostile bid from Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO).
Western Energy's bid has been revised to include a cash portion of 21 Canadian cents per share, in addition to the original offer of 0.85 Western Energy's stock for each share held, Savanna said on Wednesday.
The new offer values Savanna at about C$386 million ($287 million), up from about C$348 million earlier.
Total Energy's current offer stands at 20 Canadian cents in cash and 0.13 per share for each Savanna share held, valuing the company at about C$225 million.
The company first offered 0.1132 of its shares in November, before raising the bid and taking it directly to Savanna's shareholders in December.
Savanna had then rejected Total Energy's offer, saying it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the company.
Savanna provides oil and gas exploration and well preparation and well maintenance services across Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba. It also operates in Canada, the United States and Australia.
Western Energy provides contract drilling services through Horizon Drilling in Canada and Stoneham Drilling Corp in the United States.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.