LONDON/MOSCOW Russia's biggest lender Sberbank SBER03.MM does not want to buy Denizbank (DENIZ.IS), three people close to the matter said, marking a big blow for Dexia's (DEXI.BR) multi-billion dollar auction of its fast-growing Turkish unit.

The auction begins in earnest this week.

"Sberbank is no longer looking at Denizbank," one of the sources said, adding that an acquisition of Denizbank might be too complicated for Sberbank at the moment because it needs to digest Russian brokerage Troika Dialog and VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI.

One of the other people said that Denizbank, with a market capitalization of $5.3 billion, was too expensive for Sberbank and that its majority ownership by the Russian state would not appeal to Turkish regulators.

Sberbank's early pass is a blow to bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia because some analysts had considered it a frontrunner after it signed up Deutsche Bank to advise on a potential bid.

Dexia is being dismantled and assets sold after needing to be rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg a month ago, following big losses in Greece and being shut out of funding markets as the euro zone debt crisis deepened.

Sberbank was one of a handful of candidates selected to enter the "data room," which Dexia Chief Executive Pierre Mariani said would open this week.

That allows potential buyers to look over a target's operations and accounts.

HSBC (HSBA.L), Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) will also get access to the data room, the people said.

Qatar National Bank, 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has confirmed it is in negotiations to buy a controlling stake in Denizbank.

Other banks expressed interest, but have not been taken through to the next round, one person said.

(Reporting by Victoria Howley, Sophie Sassard and Ekaterina Golubkova; Editing by Douwe Miedema and Jon Loades-Carter)