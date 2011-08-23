A monument to Nikolai Cristofari, the first depositor of the first Russian savings bank, is seen outside the Sberbank headquarters in Moscow July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER03.MM said on Tuesday it was looking at potential takeover targets in central and eastern Europe, including in Poland, after a newspaper said it was eyeing two Polish banks.

"Sberbank is exploring opportunities on the central and eastern European market (including Poland)," Sberbank said in a statement, adding the region offered attractive growth and margin prospects.

Sberbank issued the statement in response to a report in the Kommersant daily, which quoted sources as saying the bank was considering buying Polish top-10 lenders Kredyt bank and Millennium, both of which are up for sale.

Kredyt bank is a subsidiary of Belgium's KBC Group (KBC.BR) and Millennium is mainly owned by Portugal's largest private lender, Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP.LS).

Analysts said that both Polish banks are of significant size with a strong retail focus but that investors will probably be cool toward the idea of further expansion after Sberbank bought brokerage Troika Dialog and Austria's VBI earlier this year.

"While we believe that Sberbank might be able to avoid paying a high price in current market conditions ... we do not believe that investors will be keen to hear news of further international expansion by Sberbank," Alfa Bank said in a note.

Pushing for new acquisitions may also be a distraction as the state prepares to privatize a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank in a deal looking increasingly likely to be postponed after the bank's stock fell by 20 percent this month.

Sberbank shares were up 2 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Sberbank, whose assets of more than $315 billion make it the largest lender in the former Soviet Union, launched its foreign foray in July, agreeing to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI.

Apart from Poland, Sberbank is also interested in entering Turkey, its Chief Executive German Gref said in July, as the lender aims to earn at least 5 percent of its net profit from international operations by 2014.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Hans-Juergen Peters)