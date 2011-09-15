MOSCOW State-controlled Sberbank SBER03.MM, Russia's largest lender, rules out a major acquisition of a distressed European bank but is looking at the Romanian market to expand its presence in eastern Europe, CFO Anton Karamzin told Reuters.

The window may reopen by the end of the year for the state to place a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank that had been scheduled for this month but was put on hold after the euro zone sovereign debt crisis hammered the region's banking stocks, he added.

"If a bank is on sale and it is big, the question is how big is its problem," Karamzin said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"The status of global bank makes no sense in and of itself -- what's the point if 60 percent of your business makes losses?"

CEO German Gref, a liberal former Economy Minister, has launched a growth strategy to diversify Sberbank away from his legacy business as the Soviet Union's state savings bank.

Gref bought Troika Dialog earlier this year for at least $1 billion to bolt on an investment banking business. He this month snapped up VBI, the eastern European arm of Austria's Volksbanken International OTVVp.VI, for at least 585 million euros ($800 million) to get an entry ticket into eastern Europe.

Sberbank's strategic goal is to earn at least 5 percent of profits abroad by 2014 and Karamzin, a former executive at Morgan Stanley, said its approach would be incremental.

"We would not make any giant acquisition, whether we are interested in a specific market or not," he said. "Digestive and compact acquisitions for us will be at more or less the same price level as we already showed."

In addition to its declared interest in Poland and Turkey, Sberbank is also looking at the Romanian market after carving VBI's troubled local operation out of that acquisition, he said.

SALE WINDOW

The Sberbank stake to be put up for sale by the central bank has lost around $1.5 billion in value since early August, leading the government to put the placement on hold as, with oil prices strong, it does not need the money.

Karamzin reiterated that the lender will search for a window to sell the stake and did not rule out a deal by the end of the year.

"I have no right to give a forecast ... I would not rule it out, but I can't say how big the chance is," he said.

The partial privatization was to follow the sale of 10 percent in VTB (VTBR.MM) in February, which raised $3.3 billion for state coffers.

Seeking to underpin the case for investors to buy into the placement of Sberbank shares, one of the most popular and liquid Russian holdings among foreign investors, Karamzin said managers would propose paying a higher share of earnings in dividends.

He said this year's dividend may rise to 15 percent of earnings from last year's 12 percent, or 0.92 roubles, per ordinary share and 1.15 roubles on preferreds.

Sberbank had targeted earnings of 270 billion roubles ($8.9 billion) this year, a view regarded as too conservative given that earnings in the first eight months of the year have already reached 226 billion roubles.

Karamzin said he was unable to give a revised profits forecast due to restrictions linked to the planned stake sale.

($1 = 0.731 Euros)

($1 = 30.455 Russian Roubles)

(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus, Maya Dyakina and Dmitri Antonov, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Hans-Juergen Peters)