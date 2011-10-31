MOSCOW Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank SBER03.MM will invest $120 million into an airport business joint venture with Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Singapore's Changi airport, the head of Sberbank German Gref said on Monday.

Sberbank will get 20 percent minus one share in the joint venture, Deripaska's Basic Element will hold 50 percent plus one share in the joint venture, and Changi Airport will hold a 30 percent stake.

