France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank SBER03.MM will invest $120 million into an airport business joint venture with Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Singapore's Changi airport, the head of Sberbank German Gref said on Monday.
Sberbank will get 20 percent minus one share in the joint venture, Deripaska's Basic Element will hold 50 percent plus one share in the joint venture, and Changi Airport will hold a 30 percent stake.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
NEW YORK CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.