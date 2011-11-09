Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
MUMBAI State Bank of India (SBI.NS), India's top lender, reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, on higher interest and investment income. Provisions for bad loans rose.
SBI reported net profit of 28.10 billion rupees ($564 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, compared with 25.01 billion a year ago.
A Reuters poll had projected net profit of 24.3 billion rupees on a standalone basis.
However, net non-performing assets increased to 2.04 percent at quarter-end from 1.70 percent a year-ago.
Net interest income rose about 28 percent on year to 104.2 billion rupees for the three months.
Rivals ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) had earlier posted forecast-beating net profit increases of 22 percent and 32 percent respectively.
($1 = 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.