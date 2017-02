TAMPERE, Finland German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied that Europe would need to rescue Italy as it did Greece, saying Italy's request to be monitored by European officials and the IMF should help it regain market confidence.

He said the country was too big to be rescued by the EFSF bailout fund and would not need such help anyway.

"Italy has to stick to what has been announced. If Italy will deliver, will reduce its debt, there is no problem," he told reporters on Monday after giving a speech in Tampere, Finland.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)