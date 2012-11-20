LONDON Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) said on Tuesday it looked forward to clinching a deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition SHF.N after rival bidder Bayer (BAYGn.DE) announced it would not increase its offer.

Reckitt last week trumped Bayer's $1.2 billion agreed deal to buy Schiff with a higher offer of $1.4 billion.

"Our original tender offer still stands and we look forward to reaching an agreement," a spokeswoman for the UK consumer goods group said. "We are in communication with them (Schiff)," she added, while declining to go into further details.

