PARIS Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) said significant price hikes and cost savings helped it post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating profit despite a low-growth business environment, leading it to keep its full-year earnings targets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) rose to 1.56 billion euros ($1.92 billion), the group said on Wednesday. Sales rose 10 percent to 11.41 billion, with organic growth of 0.2 percent.

"The uncertain world economic outlook and mixed business trends in the group's key markets continue to limit near-term visibility," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said in a statement.

"In this context, assuming no further deterioration of the economic conditions and in light of our first-half results, we confirm our full-year financial targets."

Schneider, whose products help utilities distribute electricity and which also makes automation systems for the automobile and water treatment industries, expects flat to slightly positive full-year organic sales growth.

The group is also forecasting an adjusted EBITA margin of 14-15 percent. The margin slid 0.3 points year-on-year to 13.6 percent in the first half.

Schneider is several months into a three-year strategic plan to drive growth from its service business - which provides infrastructure and IT support in addition to equipment and accounts for more than a third of the total business - and emerging markets, where it makes around two-fifths of sales.

In the second quarter, organic sales growth in Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Africa helped offset declines in debt crisis-hit southern Europe, China and Japan, Schneider said. The UK and North America also posted growth.

($1 = 0.8120 euros)

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Helen Massy-Beresford)