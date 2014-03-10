PARIS French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) confirmed on Monday it was in talks with potential buyers for its sensors unit CST, following a newspaper report saying it could reap up to $900 million from a deal.

According to French daily Les Echos, Schneider is in exclusive talks with funds Carlyle and PAI Partners over a sale in which it would retain a 30 percent stake in the unit.

"I can confirm that Schneider is in talks with potential buyers," a company spokesman said, declining to give more details.

Nobody could immediately be reached for comment at Carlyle and PAI Partners.

