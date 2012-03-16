Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O) forecast a second-quarter profit much below analysts' expectations, as customer demand slows down and prices fall.
The company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, expects earnings of 28 cents a share to 35 cents a share for the quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 55 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have fallen 32 percent in last year, closed at $41.98 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.