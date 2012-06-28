Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O), which makes recycled ferrous metal products, reported a 66 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower selling prices at its largest segment and high raw material costs.
Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to $11 million, or 40 cents per share, from $33 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Schnitzer Steel, whose peers include Steel Dynamics (STLD.O), AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) and U.S. Steel (X.N), said revenue fell 10 percent to $880 million.
Sales at the company's metal recycling business, the largest contributor to revenue, slipped 11 percent, as average selling prices fell 4 percent.
Schnitzer had warned earlier in May that higher costs would pressure its third quarter margins.
Shares of the company closed at $24.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.