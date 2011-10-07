A lockdown was lifted at North Forest High School in Houston on Friday after it was determined that a student did not have a gun after all, a district spokeswoman told Reuters just after noon local time.

A student told administrators about a rumor that another student had a gun, said the spokeswoman, Sue Davis. The student who made the report never saw a gun, she said. The school was on lockdown for about an hour, she said.

"It was all a big to-do for nothing," Davis said. "When you have a report like that, you have to take it seriously."

Classes have resumed, she said.

The police were notified just before 11 a.m. local time of a disturbance with a weapon, said Kese Smith, a spokesman with the Houston Police Department.

