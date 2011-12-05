AUSTIN, Texas An Austin, Texas, high school was put on lockdown for hours on Monday morning after a man being pursued by police barricaded himself in a nearby house, officials said.

No one was allowed to enter or leave Bowie High School in south Austin during the lockdown called because of the early morning incident, said Helena Wright, a spokeswoman for Austin Independent School District.

"That lockdown has now been lifted and school is operating under business as usual," Wright said, reading a district statement.

Austin Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The incident began as a stolen vehicle call, Cortinas said. It turned into a pursuit, and shots were fired by police and sheriff's department officers, she said. She said it was unclear if the suspect fired shots or was shot.

