AUSTIN, Texas A high school in Austin, Texas, was put on lockdown for hours on Monday after a man being pursued by police barricaded himself in a nearby house, officials said.

No one was allowed to enter or leave Bowie High School in South Austin during the lockdown called because of the early morning incident, said Helena Wright, a spokeswoman for Austin Independent School District.

"That lockdown has now been lifted and school is operating under business as usual," Wright said, reading a district statement.

Austin Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas said the suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident began as a stolen vehicle call, Cortinas said. It turned into a pursuit, and shots were fired by a police officer and a sheriff's deputy, she said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the man was shot once or twice, she said.

