EDINBURG, Texas Police fatally shot an armed eighth-grade student at a middle school in Brownsville, Texas, on Wednesday morning after he pointed a gun at officers, police said.

Brownsville police received a call of a 15-year-old boy with a handgun at Cummings Middle School about 8 a.m. local time Wednesday, department spokesman J.J. Trevino said.

The boy aimed at officers after they confronted him in a hallway, prompting officers to fire, Trevino said.

"The subject pointed the weapon at officers, which in turn, the officers had to use deadly force," Trevino said.

A school district official said the boy was armed with a rifle.

The student was shot three times and rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Cameron County Justice of the Peace Kip Johnson Hodge.

Police have not released the student's identity, and a motive has yet to be established.

"That is still under investigation as to a reason why he was in possession of that particular weapon," Trevino said.

No other students, school staff or police were injured, Trevino said. Students were evacuated to a nearby high school and classes were dismissed for the day.

The school remained locked down for two hours after the incident, and SWAT officers searched the building "room by room," said Drue Brown, public information officer for the Brownsville Independent School District.

Brownsville is at the southern tip of Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border, near the mouth of the Rio Grande about 280 miles south of San Antonio.

(Reporting by Jared Taylor and Jim Forsyth; Editing by Daniel Trotta)