A boy in the third grade at a Washington state elementary school shot a female classmate on Wednesday, a school district spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the girl, who was shot in a classroom at Armin Jahr Elementary School in Bremerton, Washington, the spokeswoman said.

Police took the boy into custody after the shooting, which took place shortly before school was to be let out for the day, she said.

The school was locked down following the incident before students were allowed to leave.

A nursing supervisor at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the girl was taken by air ambulance following the shooting, declined to release any information about her condition.

A Bremerton police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bremerton is a city of some 40,000 people about 15 miles west of Seattle.

