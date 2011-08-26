ATLANTA Atlanta public school officials appeared on Friday before a county grand jury investigating alleged cheating by teachers and principals on standardized tests and turned over 95 volumes of subpoenaed documents, officials said.

The documents were on DVDs, CDs and cassettes, Atlanta Public Schools spokesman Keith Bromery said in a statement.

The school system asked for a three-week extension to deliver other documents subpoenaed by the Fulton County grand jury, Bromery said.

The district needs more time to put the documents in a digital format, he said.

"The district is awaiting a response to this request, although the Fulton County District Attorney indicated that he will support the request for an extension," Bromery said.

A state report issued last month identified 178 teachers and principals accused of cheating in state standardized testing in 2009 as a way to inflate student scores.

Prosecutors in three Atlanta-area counties are weighing whether to file criminal charges.

About 130 of the 178 educators named in the state report are still employed by the school system, the others having resigned or retired, Bromery said.

Termination proceedings against the remaining 130 educators have been delayed until after prosecutors decide whether to press criminal charges, Bromery added.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Jerry Norton)