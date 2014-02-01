CHARLESTON, South Carolina Four more men have been charged by South Carolina State Police in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old South Carolina State University student, one of 10 school shootings this month.

Darius Frazier and Raymone Sinclair Reed, both 23, Kevin Alonzo Winningham, 22, and Shannon Deandre Davis, 27, were arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday as accessories after the fact of murder, police Lieutenant Wayne Wood said on Friday. Two of them were released on bail and two were being held, he said.

Police had already charged Justin Bernard Singleton, a 19-year-old sophomore at the same college, with shooting Brandon Robinson in the neck while the two were arguing outside a residence hall on January 24. Robinson died at a nearby hospital.

University officials have said Robinson was a player on the school's football team and a junior majoring in industrial engineering technology.

His funeral service and burial are scheduled for Saturday, according to an obituary in the Orangeburg Times-Democrat newspaper.

South Carolina State University has an enrollment of about 3,200 students. Orangeburg, a city of nearly 14,000 people, is about 75 miles northwest of Charleston.

The group Mayors Against Illegal Guns has said there have been 10 shootings at U.S. schools and college campuses so far in 2014.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod Editing by Edith Honan, Toni Reinhold)