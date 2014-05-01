LONDON British fund manager Schroders said its assets under management rose to a record 268 billion pounds in the first quarter of 2014 after it took in new money across a range of products.

Those new wins - 3.8 billion pounds across its multi-asset, equities and fixed income funds - meant the year had started well, although it said financial market flux could dampen retail investor demand in the near term.

"We had a strong quarter in intermediary (or selling through third parties) with high levels of net inflows in Europe and the UK although, with markets facing a number of uncertainties, retail investor demand may reduce in the short term," said Chief Executive Michael Dobson in a statement.

Markets have been held back in recent weeks by concerns around tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as well as uncertainty over growth in China and elsewhere.

The company said it saw a wide range of opportunities in its institutional business and had a good pipeline of business, including a 12.2 billion pounds mandate from Friends Life, announced in March.

Pretax profit during the period, before exceptional items, reached 130.7 million pounds, up from 115 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts at JPMorgan told clients the statement "demonstrates a strong start to the year and provides further evidence of Schroders' ability to attract flows across a broad range of products. We reiterate our 'overweight' recommendation."

