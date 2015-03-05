LONDON British fund manager Schroders Plc reported a better- than-expected jump in its 2014 pretax profit on Thursday as net inflows more than tripled to 24.8 billion pounds.

The money manager said pretax profit before exceptional items rose 11 percent last year to 565 million pounds ($861 million), beating analysts' forecast of 526 million pounds, according to data from StarMine. Total pretax profit rose 16 percent to 517 million pounds.

Schroders reported "unusually high" levels of performance fees in 2013, coming in at 80.2 million pounds.

Net revenue rose by 9 percent to 1.53 billion pounds, slightly ahead of analysts forecasts of 1.52 billion pounds, according to StarMine data.

The British fund manager said assets under management (AUM) rose 14 per cent to 300 billion pounds last year and raised its full-year dividend by 34 per cent to 78 pence per share.

The money manager added that more than three quarters of its assets under management were outperforming over three years.

($1 = 0.6568 pounds)

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Matt Scuffham)