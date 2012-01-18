Charles Schwab Corp's (SCHW.N) quarterly profit met analysts' lowered expectations, which factored in a tough environment of contracting interest rate margins and a pullback in trading by retail investors.

Schwab warned last month that its profit would be hit by a rise in prepayments of agency-issued mortgage-backed securities held in its investment portfolio in response to lower short-term rates. It said fourth-quarter earnings per share would come in 4

to 6 cents lower than the third quarter.

Analysts lowered their forecasts to an average of 13 cents a share, which is what the U.S. brokerage and financial services company reported on Wednesday, from 16 cents a share prior to the profit warning.

"There were no surprises," said Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS.

Shares of the company ended down 1.07 percent at $12.02.

Schwab earned $163 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, compared to $119 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.

The higher profit was mainly due to a charge Schwab took in the year-ago quarter of $124 million after regulators said it hid from investors the mortgage-related risks in a seemingly safe, multibillion-dollar bond mutual fund.

Overall revenue at San Francisco-based Schwab fell 0.1 percent to $1.11 billion in the quarter, also meeting analysts expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Schwab's financial performance is not immune to the challenges posed by the current economic environment, which led to sequential declines in all of our major revenue lines in the fourth quarter, yet the company's pre-tax profit margin still exceeded 22 percent" Schwab Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said in a statement.

Asset management and administration fees fell 8 percent from a year earlier.

Trading revenue, helped by Schwab's recent acquisition of optionsXpress, was up 13 percent from December 2010, but down 6 percent sequentially as trading levels dropped off starting in November as investors moved to the sidelines following months of volatility in equity markets.

Daily average revenue trades - a widely watched measure of client activity - were up 13 percent from a year earlier, at 307,400, but down 5 percent from the third quarter.

Bettinger said the company would focus on expanding its client service capabilities, as it did recently with options trading and new 401(k) offerings, as well as boosting non-interest rate sensitive revenues, while it waits for interest rate and equities markets to improve.

"They are taking the tack of, 'we'll try to control what we can, keep investing in the franchise, grow the underlying earning power, and eventually, rates will normalize,'" said Keith Murray, an analyst with Nomura Securities.

U.S. interest rates are expected to remain at or near record lows until at least mid-2013.

UBS's Kramm said the strong client inflow at Schwab, with client assets up 7 percent year over year at $1.68 trillion, as well as a growing balance sheet, were encouraging.

Net new assets in the quarter totaled $21.5 billion, while clients opened 203,000 net new brokerage accounts, which was down 10 percent from a year earlier.

"The near term obviously remains challenging, but we still think it's a great franchise spring-loaded for a better environment," Kramm said.

The rate environment has led Schwab, along with many competitors, to waive fees on money market funds for years because the low rates being paid could result in negative returns to clients if fees were charged.

Schwab reported $168 million in fee waivers in the quarter, up from $102 million a year earlier. In the past two years, the company has waived around $1 billion in money market fund fees.

Schwab's competitors include TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O), which released results on Tuesday and also met expectations, and E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), which reports results next week.

(Reporting By John McCrank in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Matthew Lewis)