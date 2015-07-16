NEW YORK Charles Schwab Corp. on Thursday reported net income of $353 million for its second quarter, up 9 percent from a year earlier and 17 percent from this year's first quarter on growth of asset-based fees that offset a decline in client trading.

The San Francisco-based broker-dealer's revenue of $1.56 billion in the quarter beat the $1.54 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its profit translated to 25 cents a share, a penny better than analysts forecast. However, Schwab said a one-time litigation gain relating to its nonagency residential mortgage-backed securities portfolio lifted its second-quarter results by a penny a share.

Shares of Schwab and rivals such as TD Ameritrade Holding tend to gain or lose ground on traders' views of the start date and magnitude of an interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve Board. That is because the companies hold large amounts of client cash that they will be able to invest at much higher rates than they pay clients once short-term rates rise.

Schwab's net interest revenue grew by 9 percent to a quarterly record of $612 million because of a slight rise in short-term interest rates last quarter. But its overall profitability continues to be strained by low rates, Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said in a prepared statement.

Schwab has waived fees on its $157.4 billion of low-yielding money-market funds for over six years so clients don't lose money on the investment. It waived $168 million last quarter, down from $183 million in the first quarter and $353 million in the second quarter of 2015.

"The easy money has been made" on interest-rate-oriented bets on Schwab, analyst Christopher Shutler of William Blair wrote in a note to clients prior to Thursday's earnings release. People buying shares today "should have a longer-term investment horizon and believe that the fed funds' rate will exceed 50-75 basis points over the medium term," he wrote.

He continues to recommend Schwab because of its diversified business mix including managing trading for independent investment advisers' clients and a new automated advice service for self-directed investors.

Schwab had collected $3 billion in more than 39,000 accounts for its self-directed "robo" service launched just four months ago as of June 30. That surpasses the $2.3 billion and about 31,000 accounts at Wealthfront, a leading independent robo-advisor launched in 2011.

Schwab shares, up 11.9 percent this year including reinvested dividends, were up 1.3 percent in morning trading.

(Reporting By Jed Horowitz Editing by W Simon)