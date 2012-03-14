Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc (SCLN.O) jumped 33 percent to a near seven-year high on Wednesday after the company forecast 2012 earnings above market expectations.

The company, whose top product is Zadaxin -- an approved treatment for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and certain cancers -- forecast adjusted earnings of 72 cents to 78 cents per share for the year.

"We assume Zadaxin sales growth of 18 percent in 2012," Cowen & Co analyst Katherine Lu said in a note to clients.

The Foster City, California-based company's shares touched a high of $6.97 in early trade. The stock was one of the top gainers on the Nasdaq. More than 1.6 million shares of the company changed hands by 1015 ET, nearly seven times their 10-day moving average volume.

Earlier this month, the company terminated development of its oral mucositis drug after it failed a mid-stage trial.

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand said SciClone discontinued the oral mucositis project to save money.

"That savings in capital is flowing into the earnings line," Khorsand told Reuters.

Cowen analyst Lu expects the termination to reduce SciClone's annual research and development costs by $10 million after the first half of 2013.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)