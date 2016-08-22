Laibale Friedman, a collection manager at Tel Aviv University looks at a specimen display box at a laboratory whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Laibale Friedman, a collection manager at Tel Aviv University carries a specimen display box at a laboratory whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A researcher works at Tel Aviv University's Zoological centre, whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Taxidermied animals are seen as Asaf, a collection manager works at Tel Aviv University's Zoological centre works on a collection which will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Asaf, a collection manager at Tel Aviv University's Zoological centre works on a collection which will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Taxidermied animals are seen at Tel Aviv University's Zoological centre and are part of the collection which will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Taxidermied animals are seen as Asaf, a collection manager works at Tel Aviv University's Zoological centre, whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Igor Gavrilov, the main taxidermist of Tel Aviv University's Zoological centre, is reflected in a mirror near a taxidermied bird of prey, which is part of a collection to be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Igor Gavrilov, the main taxidermist of the Zoological centre at Tel Aviv University, works on a taxidermied animal, part of a collection which will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Laibale Friedman, a collection manager at Tel Aviv University carries a specimen display box at a laboratory whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

TEL AVIV Legions of insects, sea creatures and ancient fossils are lining up in a new museum shaped liked a giant Noah's Ark, telling the story of a crucial evolutionary byway across Israel.

Experts say all humans and other animals had to pass through Israel on their first journey out of Africa into Europe and Asia.

Around five million specimens will go on show from next year in the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, based on Tel Aviv University campus and named after its main backer, U.S. financier Michael Steinhardt.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)