TORONTO Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), which announced its second sizable foreign acquisition in as many months on Thursday, plans to continue to bulk up its international operations even though its capital-reserve ratios are believed to be lower than those of other Canadian banks.

Scotiabank's head of international banking, Brian Porter, said in an interview that he will seek more acquisitions to take advantage of assets shaken loose from banks that have been hit by the fallout of the European debt crisis.

"Given the dislocation in the market today, we view this as a opportune time to look at asset purchases, portfolio purchases or bank purchases, and we'll continue to do that," he said.

Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, said on Thursday it will pay about $1 billion for a 51 percent stake in Colombia's Banco Colpatria COL.CN. Last month, it said it would buy 20 percent of China's Bank of Guangzhou for about C$719 million ($705 million).

Scotiabank, like Canada's other big lenders, emerged from the 2008 financial crisis in good shape, and it has continued to push for growth as banks in other jurisdictions retrench.

"We get calls by the week about different assets or pending divestitures around the globe, so I think as banks get recapitalized and retrench back home, that there will be further opportunities," he said.

"How far that goes I don't know. But I'd say it's going to carry on for a year or two."

The challenge for Scotiabank will be to make acquisitions while at the same time meeting its goal of early compliance with the new, stricter Basel III capital requirements for banks. The Basel III implementation period begins in 2013.

Scotiabank typically funds its foreign takeovers with cash, but it funded the Banco Colpatria acquisition with a combination of cash and stock, reducing the impact of the deal on its capital reserves.

Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said the bank's use of shares in the deal is "a concession that Scotia's pro forma Basel III Tier 1 capital is lagging the peer group".

Bank officials said on a conference call they expect a Tier 1 common equity ratio in the range of 7 percent-7.5 percent by 2013, just ahead of the 7 percent Basel III standard.

Analysts say Scotiabank's current Basel III ratio is likely somewhere under 6 percent, while some Canadian banks have said they already meet the 7 percent standard, and others say they'll meet it well before 2013.

"If we're going to do something on the M&A side that makes sense for us we will use our currency and issue capital," Porter said.

INTERNATIONAL BANK

The bank has long billed itself as Canada's most international bank, with operations in more than 50 countries, particularly in Latin America and Asia.

Porter said Scotiabank is likely to continue to grow in both regions, largely filling in gaps in countries where it already operates. Executives said on Thursday that the bank would seek more acquisitions in Colombia.

The Bank of Guangzhou acquisition gave Scotiabank its second foothold in the massive Chinese market, where foreign lenders are limited to 20-percent stakes in no more than two local banks. Scotiabank also holds a stake in Bank of Xi'an that it is in the process of raising to 18.1 percent.

Porter said he doesn't expect Chinese foreign investment limits to be removed any time soon, but that he does see plenty of room for growth in the market in banking and for its ScotiaMocatta metals-trading unit.

"We do commercial lending, we do trade finance, we do (foreign exchange), we're building our ScotiaMocatta presence in China, so we see lots of opportunity for banks like ourselves to continue to increase our presence in the country," he said.

"It's an opportune time for us."

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)