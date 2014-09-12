LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will leave a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors early next week in order to be back in Britain in time for the result of Scotland's Sept. 18 independence vote.

A BoE spokesman said Carney would chair a meeting of the Financial Stability Board of bank regulators in Cairns, Australia, on Sept. 17, then fly back to London to be present on the evening of Sept. 18.

"The final decision was taken this week," the spokesman said. "It is just prudent planning, and you would expect the central bank governor of the United Kingdom to be here for an occasion such as this."

Opinion polls show the result of the referendum is too close to call. Carney has said the BoE has contingency plans in place should Scots vote to end their 300-year union with the rest of the United Kingdom.

BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe will represent Britain for the remainder of the meeting, which continues until the weekend.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)