Scotland is set to vote on Sept. 18 on whether to sever its 307-year-old ties with England and break up the United Kingdom, with latest opinion polls showing that supporters of the union have a narrow lead over separatists.

More than 130 business leaders recently signed a letter calling for the UK to stay together, while about 200 business leaders are standing firm on the other side of the debate. (bit.ly/1sYUlXD)

Following are comments of Britain's top companies and firms with operations in the UK on the Scottish referendum:

Sept.12

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of JD Wetherspoon Plc, says the pub chain is expanding its outlets in Scotland and that the region could prosper on its own just as other small countries such as Singapore and New Zealand have.

Sept. 11

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc warns it "would be necessary to re-domicile the bank's holding company", if Scots vote for separation.

Ad firm M&C Saatchi Plc says keeping track of the referendum as its largest UK client - the Royal Bank of Scotland - may relocate to England if the UK is split.

TSB Banking Group Plc, which is part-owned by Lloyds, says may relocate some operations to England should Scotland vote for independence.

National Australia Bank Ltd says contingency plans for its Scotland-based subsidiary, Clydesdale Bank, include moving to England if Scotland votes to end its union.

Weir Group Plc's CEO Keith Cochrane says cannot assure that the engineering company will keep its Glasgow headquarter if Scotland decides to split, and adds that it will not commit to the region without more clarity on the currency and tax regime that it could adopt.

Dutch insurer Aegon NV says it would set up a new registered life company in England if Scotland exited and that policies for its non-Scottish customers in the UK would continue to be in sterling, while supporting any different currency for Scottish based customers.

British retailers John Lewis Partnership Plc and Next Plc say Scottish consumers may face higher prices, if they vote to split.

Tesco Bank, one of the big five lenders in the Scottish market, cautions will move its head-office out of Scotland and into England if Scots vote for independence but says that it will remain in the market "regardless of the outcome of the referendum".

Sept. 10

Part-nationalized British bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc says contingency plan includes setting up "legal entities in England", if Scotland votes for independence.

BP Plc Chief Executive Bob Dudley says he hopes Scots vote against independence because the United Kingdom would better provide the stability required for long-term investment in the oil-producing North Sea.

Edinburgh-based insurer Standard Life Plc says the referendum would have no impact on dividend payments or its London listing and reiterates it could transfer business to England if necessary.

The head of one of Britain's largest defense suppliers, France's Thales SA, voices concerns over jobs and investment if Scotland votes to leave.

Sept. 9

Britain's biggest DIY retail group Kingfisher Plc's Chief Executive Ian Cheshire warns that a vote in favor of Scottish independence may mean an increase in costs for the Scottish business that would be passed on to customers, Sky News reports. (bit.ly/YsU4Ue)

Sept. 3

If Scots vote to break up the UK, it would cost everybody money, says Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at fund supermarket and financial advisor Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.

Aug. 29

Exova Group Plc CEO cautions that a vote in favor of a split would result in some short-term uncertainty for its regional business. The material testing services provider says could easily shift its small head-office out of Edinburgh, if needed.

Aug. 21

Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could prompt capital flight, leaving its financial system in a "parlous state", writes Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc.

Aug. 19

Edinburgh-based John Menzies Plc says to wait for the outcome of the vote to decide whether to make any changes.

Aug. 12

UK insurer Prudential Plc says to continue operating in Scotland and fulfilling its obligations irrespective of the outcome of the vote.

June 25

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc says considering its options as a 'yes' vote would have implications for its credit rating, taxes and regulation.

June 18

British engineering contractor Babcock International Group Plc in the risks section of its annual report says revenue from its operations on the Clyde and its ability to win contracts for the Royal Navy would be hurt, if Scotland votes to split. (bit.ly/1urstOB)

June 2

BAE Systems Plc chief executive says a split could complicate the issue of pension schemes and would force Europe's biggest defense contractor to talk to its major UK customers.

May 31

Kingfisher Plc's chief executive says the home improvement retailer's DIY chain, B&Q, would not leave the region in case of a vote for independence.

May 16

Oil services company Amec Plc says hasn't made any specific treasury planning and will wait for the outcome of the referendum.

March 6

Aggreko Plc, the world's biggest temporary power provider, warns it would have to split its UK business in half, leading to significant costs, if Scots vote for independence.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, a key player in the North Sea oil and gas fields off Scotland, cautions that a vote for independence could mean greater uncertainty for the energy industry.

Feb. 28

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA chief executive says Scottish independence would be "slightly positive" as an independent Scotland could move to eventually abolish air passenger duty. IAG owns British Airways.

Ryanair Holdings Plc's CEO supports Scottish government's intentions to abolish air passenger duty if the United Kingdom was split. (bbc.in/1qy7SFZ)

Feb. 4

BP Plc chief executive warns that Scottish independence could cause his company "uncertainties".

Dec. 9, 2013

Wal-Mart's Asda Group Ltd [WMTAS.UL] and WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc caution that a vote in favor of a breakup could mean higher food bills for Scottish consumers.

