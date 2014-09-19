EDINBURGH Votes are being counted from Scotland's independence referendum with most of the first tallies expected to come from the smaller councils. Announcements from the big cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen are expected only around 0400 GMT.

The referendum will be decided by a simple majority, meaning the 'yes' and 'no' campaigns are seeking to get more than 50 percent of the votes cast.

Below are details of counts which have been declared so far and the councils for which results have yet to be announced.

COUNCIL SHARE OF YES VOTES - PCT NO VOTES - PCT

ELECTORATE*

Orkney Islands 0.41 33 67

Shetland Islands 0.43 36 64

Eilean Siar 0.53 47 53

Clackmannanshire 0.93 46 54

Inverclyde 1.46 49.9 50.1

Stirling 1.61

Midlothian 1.62

West Dunbartonshire 1.66 54 46

Argyll & Bute 1.68

East Renfrewshire 1.70

Moray 1.75

East Lothian 1.91

East Dunbartonshire 2.03

Angus 2.18

South Ayrshire 2.21

Scottish Borders 2.23

East Ayrshire 2.33

North Ayrshire 2.66

Dundee City 2.77 57 43

Perth & Kinross 2.80

Falkirk 2.86

Dumfries & Galloway 2.92

Renfrewshire 3.14 47 53

West Lothian 3.23

Aberdeen City 4.10

Highland 4.45

Aberdeenshire 4.82

South Lanarkshire 6.09

North Lanarkshire 6.27

Fife 7.05

Edinburgh, City of 8.81

Glasgow City 11.35

TOTAL OF VOTES COUNTED

Source: Electoral Commission

* rounded percentages, includes voters aged 16 and 17 who are allowed to vote in the referendum.