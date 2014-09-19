BRUSSELS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso hailed Scotland's rejection of independence as positive for Europe and noted the strength of commitment shown by Scots during the campaign to membership of the EU.

"I welcome the decision of the Scottish people to maintain the unity of the United Kingdom," Barroso said in a statement on Friday. "This outcome is good for the united, open and stronger Europe that the European Commission stands for."

In a remark apparently aimed at calls in Britain, especially in England, for a break with the EU, he added: "The European Commission welcomes the fact that during the debate over the past years, the Scottish government and the Scottish people have repeatedly reaffirmed their European commitment.

"The European Commission will continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Scottish government, in areas under its responsibility, that are important to Scotland's future, including jobs and growth, energy, climate change and the environment, and smarter regulation."

In a separate statement, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy also welcomed the Scottish result.

In an apparent reference to the prospect of a British referendum on leaving the EU, he said: "The United Kingdom is and will remain an important member of the European Union to the benefit of all citizens and member states of the European Union."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)