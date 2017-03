PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday the result of the Scottish referendum was not only decisive for Britain, but for all of Europe.

"After half a century of building Europe, we risk entering a period of deconstruction," Hollande told a news conference.

"The Scottish referendum is taking place at this moment which can decide the future of Britain, but also of Europe," Hollande said.

