TERMONFECKIN Ireland Northern Ireland's deputy leader Martin McGuinness signaled on Thursday the British province would expect a greater say in social welfare spending if Scotland got more autonomy following a vote against independence in next week's referendum.

British finance minister George Osborne on Sunday promised to set out plans to give Scotland more autonomy on tax, spending and welfare if it chose to stay in the United Kingdom in the Sept. 18 vote.

McGuinness, whose Sinn Fein party is refusing to implement cuts to social welfare mandated by London, said the devolution of social welfare rates in particular could have "huge implications for us".

The former IRA commander, whose party wants Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom and merge with the Republic of Ireland, refused to comment on whether he supported Scottish independence, but said the population was watching the referendum closely.

"If Scotland gets, in the event of a no vote, power over social welfare and the ability to decide their own social welfare payment rates, then that has big implications for us and I would hope that we can benefit from that," McGuinness told journalists in response to a question about whether Northern Ireland would ask for similar powers.

"What Wales do is a matter for themselves," he added at a party conference in the Irish village of Termonfeckin, near Northern Ireland's border with Ireland.

Belfast, which relies on a 10 billion pound ($16 billion) annual grant from London to run its public services, is deadlocked over welfare cuts.

Sinn Fein erected billboards around the province this week protesting against the "Tory cuts", a reference to Britain's Conservative-led government.

As well as social welfare rates, increase Scottish devolution could have implications for cuts in Northern Ireland's budget from London since 2009, McGuinness said, without elaborating.

British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday begged Scots not to rip apart the United Kingdom's "family of nations", after two polls showed the campaign for independence gaining support to run neck-and-neck with the "No" campaign.

Making a rare public comment on the referendum, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny also said there would be ramifications south of the border, whatever the outcome in a week's time.

"Clearly whatever the decision of the Scottish people is, there are implications. Obviously we will consider those," Kenny told reporters ahead of a meeting of his Fine Gael party in county Cork.

"It's a matter for the Scottish people, but that does not mean we are indifferent to the outcome either way."

Ireland's government, co-guarantor of Northern Ireland's peace with London, has maintained a studied silence during the campaign, except for a line in its National Risk Assessment report that the Scottish vote could introduce an "element of instability" in Northern Ireland.

(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Cork, Ireland; Editing by Alison Williams)